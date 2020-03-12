NPP state president W R Kharlukhi files paper for RS election

National People's Party (NPP) state president and ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance candidate W R Kharlukhi on Thursday filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha election. Accompanied by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and other coalition partners - People's Democratic Front, Hills State People's Democratic Party, United Democratic Party - Kharlukhi filed his papers.

The Rajya Sabha election will be held on March 26. PTI JOP RG RG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.