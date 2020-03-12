Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madhya Pradesh set to witness keen Cong-BJP fight in Rajya Sabha polls

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 21:46 IST
Madhya Pradesh set to witness keen Cong-BJP fight in Rajya Sabha polls

A keen battle for Rajya Sabha polls is on the cards in Madhya Pradesh, where the Kamal Nath government faces a grim future following rebellion by at least 22 MLAs, as both the BJP and the Congress have announced two candidates each for the state's three seats. The two parties are comfortably placed to ensure the win of one of their candidates, and while the Congress appeared to have an edge for the third seat but the decision of its 22 MLAs to resign from the state assembly has upended the numbers game.

Most of these MLAs are supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP on Wednesday after quitting the Congress a day before. The official tally of the Congress in the 228-member assembly is 114 and the party also enjoyed the support of four Independents, two BSP and one SP MLA. If the resignations of the 22 MLAs, who are camping in Bengaluru, are accepted or they abstain from voting in the Rajya Sabha polls, then the actual strength of the assembly will fall to 206. The Congress, on its own, will then have 92 members and the BJP 107 seats.

Scindia and Digvijay Singh of the Congress are expected to comfortably win in the polls as they are likely to be the choice of their parties for the seat they are certain to win. The BJP's Sumer Singh Solanki and Phool Singh Baraiya of the Congress are likely to slug it out for the third seat.

Solanki, whose candidature was announced on Thursday, has had a long association with the RSS and been working in the state's tribal region on several projects of the Hindutva organisation. The polling for 55 Rajya Sabha seats spread over 17 states, including in Madhya Pradesh, will be held on March 26..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan using religious extremism to counter Baloch nationalism, say activists

Baloch and other human rights activists from Pakistan held a protest outside the United Nations office here to draw the attention towards growing human rights violations and the spread of religious extremism in Balochistan. Organised by the...

Redskins suspend all team travel due to virus outbreak

The Washington Redskins announced that they have suspended team travel on Thursday due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus. Due to health and travel concerns surrounding COVID-19, we have informed all of our scouts and coaches th...

COVID-19: ISL final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC to be held in empty stadium

The Indian Super League final between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC on March 14 will be played without any spectators at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers said on Thursday. Owing to the current p...

US army might have brought coronavirus to Wuhan: Chinese official

A Chinese official on Thursday alleged that the US army might have brought coronavirus to Wuhan, amid war of words between the two countries over the rapid spread of the deadly virus across the world. Chinas state-run Global Times on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020