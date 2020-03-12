Left Menu
'Strange' riots during Trump's visit hints at deeper conspiracy: Sudhanshu Trivedi

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday said that the time and the duration of Delhi violence coincided with the US President Donald Trump's visit, hinting towards larger conspiracy against the nation.

  Updated: 12-03-2020 21:59 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 21:59 IST
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The BJP MP also termed the violence a 'peculiar' one. "On February 17, there was a call to come out on roads when trump was here," said the MP.

Speaking in Rajyasabha on the nature of the movement, Trivedi called it strange, weird and unlike any other movement in the history of the country thereby raising the suspicion on its "motive and origin". "These were very strange riots -- that simmered on for two months before it took a violent turn. These were riots in which none of the senior leaders from opposition appealed for peace but whenever they tweeted it was only to incite the mob," said Trivedi.

"There were riots in the past that have emerged from movements. Take Anna movement where Kejriwal was convenor and they had specific demands similarly Ramjanmbhoomi movement, emergency movement, the movement against Rowlatt Act too had a cause. Here, in this movement, there was no representative and neither there was a demand," the MP further stated. Trivedi gave the chronology of the events in the upper house while hinting at the involvement of Congress and AAP leaders.

"It started with a statement by an Amanati and a congress MLA and then reached a house where the arms were stacked along with petrol bombs," he said. "The fire that was stoked for 72 hours was doused within 36 hours by Delhi police," said Trivedi.

He also criticised the opposition for turning a blind eye on the slogans and hate speeches by the 'other' side. "When someone speaks about free Kashmir, you say it means something else. Similarly, Assam separation speech, freedom from Hindus, 15 crores versus 100 crore speech too meant something else for you," said Trivedi. He also cornered Congress for organising protests at the Indian Embassies in foreign countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

