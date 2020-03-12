Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yechury demands amending Citizenship Amendment Act 2003 rules

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 22:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 22:20 IST
Yechury demands amending Citizenship Amendment Act 2003 rules

The Centre needs to amend the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2003 rules as they clearly state that the National Population Register (NPR) would be the basis for the National Register of Citizens (NRC), CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Thursday. In a series of tweets, he said the citizenship of India has nothing to do with its citizens' "race, caste, creed, faith, gender, region or occupation", adding the "BJP-RSS will not be allowed to break up India nor its spirit." "The rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2003 clearly state that the NPR would be the basis for the NRC. The government needs to amend the Citizenship Amendment Act 2003 rules and break the link. The Chronology is very clear. #NoCAA_NPR_NRC," Yechury said on Twitter. "Citizenship of India has nothing to do with its citzens’ race, caste, creed, faith, gender, region or occupation. BJP-RSS will not be allowed to break up India nor its spirit," he said

He also hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the latter clarified that no citizen will be marked "doubtful" in the NPR exercise. Allaying fears over the National Population Register, Shah said on Thursday that no citizen will be marked 'D' or 'doubtful' during the updating exercise and no documents need to be furnished to prove citizenship. "Amit Shah has outlined the 'chronology' clearly, not once, twice but umpteen times. Now, such comments being made to mislead Indians," Yechury tweeted. The updating of the NPR is to be done during six months beginning April 1 with enumerators seeking demographic and other particulars of each family and individuals

"The NPR has no statutory basis. It has been brought under rules of the 2003 Amendment to facilitate the NRC. The Rules therefore must be amended to knock out the NPR. Yes to Census, No to NPR," the Left leader added. PTI ASG UZM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

NIH's Fauci says U.S. could consider additional coronavirus travel restrictions

The top U.S. official on infectious diseases, Anthony Fauci, told a congressional hearing on Thursday that U.S. officials would consider additional travel restrictions beyond those already in place if the dynamics of the outbreak mandates t...

Pakistan using religious extremism to counter Baloch nationalism, say activists

Baloch and other human rights activists from Pakistan held a protest outside the United Nations office here to draw the attention towards growing human rights violations and the spread of religious extremism in Balochistan. Organised by the...

Redskins suspend all team travel due to virus outbreak

The Washington Redskins announced that they have suspended team travel on Thursday due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus. Due to health and travel concerns surrounding COVID-19, we have informed all of our scouts and coaches th...

COVID-19: ISL final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC to be held in empty stadium

The Indian Super League final between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC on March 14 will be played without any spectators at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers said on Thursday. Owing to the current p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020