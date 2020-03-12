Chouhan likens Kamal Nath to Ravan, Scindia to Vibhishan

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday likened Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath to demon king Ravan and former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to Vibhishan, a key character in the epic Ramayan. Chouhan said to demolish Lanka (kingdom of Ravan) one needs Vibhishan, the younger brother of the demon king who deserted Ravan and sided with Lord Ram in the battle in the ancient Hindu epic.

The BJP national vice-president claimed his party workers were harassed ever since Nath took charge in November 2018. I have told Nath that I will take revenge for each and every tear of my workers. BJP workers were harassed, their properties demolished, tribal lands were snatched, FIRs filed against them, the NSA (National Security Act) was invoked...

"If you had ruled well we would not have to come down on roads, Chouhan said, addressing a meeting organised to welcome Scindia at the state BJP office here. Scindia quit the Congress on Tuesday and joined the BJP in Delhi the next day. The 49-year-old former Union minister was given a grand welcome by the BJP when he arrived here on Thursday.

We will take a vow today that till we set afire Lanka of your sins, injustice, atrocities, corruption and terror, we will not relax and sit quietly, Chouhan asserted. But you need Vibhishan to set afire Ravanas Lanka, the former chief minister remarked amid laughter by people present at the gathering.

Chouhan said the Congress which used to address Scindia as "Maharaja" is now calling him mafia. "Just in a day, he (Scindia) has turned mafia for them (the Congress) from Maharaja, he remarked.

However, taking a jibe at Chouhan, state Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja said, First they (BJP) called him a traitor and now Vibhishan. It is the biggest insult for any person. But state BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal defended Chouhans remark, saying he was praising Scindia.

Addressing BJP workers, Scindia recalled that even his father (the late Madhavrao Scindia) was framed by the then Congress government in the hawala scam. Promising to work hard for BJP workers, the former Lok Sabha member from Guna said, For your every drop of sweat, I will shed 100 drops of sweat and if needed I will give my blood for you..

