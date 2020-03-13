Left Menu
Udayanraje Bhosale declares movable assets of Rs 16 crore

  Mumbai
  Updated: 13-03-2020 00:02 IST
BJP's Rajya Sabha election nominee Udayanraje Bhosale on Thursday declared that he and his wife Damayantiraje own movable assets of Rs 16 crore, including Rs 2.34 crore in cash. Bhosale also declared in his poll affidavit that he passed HSC (std 12th) exam from Pune's Fergusson College.

The affidavit revealed that the value of his property rose by Rs 77.33 lakh compared to five years ago. After winning Lok Sabha election in 2019 on NCP ticket, he had resigned and joined BJP, but lost to NCP's Shriniwas Patil in by-election.

Bhosale, a descendant of warrior king Shivaji, declared in the poll affidavit that he owns five vehicles. His total liabilities are Rs 1.81 crore.

He also declared that there are more than 30 cases registered against him including threatening and creating unrest at public places, but he has not been convicted in any of the crimes. Interestingly, he invested in digital currency Bitcoin as well. According to the affidavit, he invested Rs 10 lakh in Bitcoin but now it has market value of Rs 4 lakh..

