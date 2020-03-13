Trump signs bill to help telecoms replace Huawei equipment

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed into law a bill that provides USD 1 billion to help small telecom providers replace equipment made by China's Huawei and ZTE. The US government considers the Chinese companies a security risk and has pushed its allies not to use Huawei equipment in next-generation cellular networks, known as 5G. Both companies have denied that China uses their products for spying.

The Federal Communications Commission has already voted to bar US phone companies from using government subsidies for equipment from the two Chinese companies. This bill affects mostly small, rural companies, because the major US network providers don't use the Chinese equipment. The White House said that using untrustworthy vendors to build communications infrastructure threatens national security by exposing networks to actors who are potentially influenced by foreign entities.

The legislation creates a reimbursement program that small telecom providers can use when removing and replacing equipment manufactured by entities deemed to pose unacceptable national security risks. The bill is aimed at telecom providers with fewer than 2 million customers. “The administration will not risk subjecting America's critical telecommunications infrastructure to companies that are controlled by authoritarian governments or foreign adversaries," the White House said in a statement..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.