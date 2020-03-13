Left Menu
Kamal Nath calls on Governor amid political crisis in MP

  • Bhopal
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 11:54 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 11:54 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is meeting Governor Lalji Tandon here in the midst of political crisis in the state triggered by the resignation of 22 rebel Congress MLAs three days ago. Nath, whose government is teetering on the brink of a collapse following the rebellion, reached Raj Bhavan late Friday morning to meet Tandon, who arrived here on Thursday night from Lucknow.

The chief minister is expected to brief the governor about the current political situation in the state, Congress sources said. The ruling Congress has alleged that 19 of the rebel Congress MLAs, including ministers, have been held "captive" by the BJP in a resort in Bengaluru, a charge denied by the opposition party.

Nath's meeting with the governor comes amid unconfirmed reports that six ministers, said to be close to former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, will be coming to Bhopal from Bengaluru to hand over their resignation letters in person to the Assembly speaker. Attempts to contact these ministers proved futile.

Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday, a day after quitting the Congress..

