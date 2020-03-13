Left Menu
Singapore revises electoral boundaries, local media reports, as elections loom

Singapore has made revisions to its electoral boundaries, local media reported on Friday, in a move that is usually seen as a precursor to calling a vote. The committee recommended the adoption of 31 electoral divisions, up from 29, and raising the number parliament seats by four to 93, broadcaster ChannelNewsAsia said.

Late last year, the government said it had formed an electoral boundaries review committee to redraw constituencies. In the previous two elections, polling day came less than three months after the committee's report was published.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

