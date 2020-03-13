Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamal Nath discusses Floor Test with Governor amid MP govt crisis, accuses BJP of horse-trading

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday held a discussion on floor test with Governor Lalji Tandon amid the political turmoil and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of horse-trading.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 13:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 13:01 IST
Kamal Nath discusses Floor Test with Governor amid MP govt crisis, accuses BJP of horse-trading
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath addresses media in Bhopal on Friday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday held a discussion on floor test with Governor Lalji Tandon amid the political turmoil and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of horse-trading. He also requested the Governor to make efforts for the release of the MLAs allegedly held in captivity in Bengaluru by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While speaking to media after the meeting, he said, "Floor test will happen on Governor's address and budget but it is only possible when 22 MLAs are freed from captivity." Notably, during the meeting, CM Nath also handed a letter to the Governor on the same and told him that the BJP on March 8, 2020, arranged three chartered aircraft to whisk away 19 MLAs of the Congress Party to Bengaluru and accused the party of horse-trading.

"I'm constrained to point out the immoral, unethical and illegal acts of Bharatiya Janta Party in Madhya Pradesh. The very edifice of democracy is in danger," the letter read. "As a responsible leader of Indian National Congress, I invite and would welcome a Floor Test of my government in the forthcoming session of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly already notified from 16th March 2020, on a date fixed by the Speaker."

"We assure the people of Madhya Pradesh that we will not leave any stone unturned to ensure the triumph of democracy and the legislative process, to uphold the Constitution and the values enshrined therein," the letter read. "Since then these 19 MLAs, of whom six MLAs are Cabinet Ministers are incommunicado in a resort arranged by BJP. Nobody is allowed access and/or any sort of communication with the 19 captives MLAs," the letter read.

The Chief Minister also pointed out at the BJP's act of handing over the resignations of legislatures on behalf of the missing Congress MLAs and called it the "entire conspiracy" and "illegal actions." "To utter shock, Senior Leaders of BJP reached the Speaker's residence at about 05:30 p.m. on 10th of March 2020 (day of Holi) to handover 19 resignation letters allegedly of these Congress MIAs. None of the 19 MLAs were present to tender resignation at Speaker's residence. In a most unusual act and/or conduct, the resignation of 19 Congress MLAs are submitted by leaders of BJP and not by MLAs themselves. This demonstrates the complicity of BJP leaders in the entire conspiracy and illegal actions." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

London stocks jump after worst day in more than three decades

London stocks rebounded on Friday from their worst day in more than three decades as a recovery in oil prices and fresh moves by policymakers to tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak lifted sentiment.The commodity-heavy ind...

Norway central bank cuts rates, pumps money into banks

Norways central bank cut its key policy rate to 1.0 from 1.5 in a bid to alleviate the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak, and may cut again, it said in a surprise announcement on Friday. Norges Bank also announced the first of s...

BJP issues whip to LS MPs asking them to be present on March 16

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House on 16th March and support the governments stand.Earlier, the BJP had issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in House on Marc...

Coronavirus: Mumbai railway museum closed for public viewing

A railway museum in Mumbai hasbeen closed for public viewing in the backdrop of thecoronavirus situation, officials said on FridayThe Heritage Museum at the Chhatrapati Shivaji MaharajTerminus in south Mumbai would remain closed for publicv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020