MP's rebel MLAs drop plan to return to Bhopal from Bengaluru

  • PTI
  • Bhopal
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 18:59 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 18:59 IST
Nineteen rebel Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh, including six ministers, on Friday cancelled at the last minute their plan to return to Bhopal from Bengaluru, where they have been camping, a former Congress leader in the state said. As per the previous plan, most of the MLAs were scheduled to arrive in Bhopal by Friday evening.

"The legislators had reached the Bengaluru airport. However, at the last minute they dropped the plan to return to Bhopal. They were told not to go to the Madhya Pradesh capital for security reasons as Congress workers have gathered outside the Bhopal airport holding sticks," Pankaj Chaturvedi, a loyalist of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who recently quit Congress and joined the BJP, said.

Some TV channels had earlier aired video clips of the rebel MLAs waiting to catch their flight at the Bengaluru airport lounge. Earlier on Friday, Governor Lalji Tandon removed the six ministers, supporters of Scindia, from the cabinet, on the recommendation of the chief minister.

Twenty-two Congress legislators in the state resigned after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress earlier this week. Nineteen of the MLAs have been camping in Bengaluru. The 15-month-old Kamal Nath-led government has been facing deep crisis following the resignation of the 22 MLAs.

