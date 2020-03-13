MP Guv Lalji Tandon removes 6 ministers from state cabinet

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Friday removed six ministers from the state cabinet on the recommendation of Chief Minister Kamal Nath. These ministers are Imarti Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Pardyuman Singh Tomar and Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary.

Earlier on March 10, Kamal Nath wrote to Governor Tandon asking him to immediately remove these six ministers from his cabinet. This came after 22 Congress MLAs, including the six ministers who are in Bengaluru, have tendered their resignation from the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

The legislators sent their resignation letters soon after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress. Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state. Of late, the rift between Scindia and Kamal Nath came out in the open with the former criticising the Chief Minister on multiple occasions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

