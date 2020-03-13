Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Assembly passes resolution against NCR, NPR

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 20:55 IST
Delhi Assembly passes resolution against NCR, NPR

The Delhi Assembly passed a resolution against the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Friday. The resolution "earnestly" appealed to the Centre to withdraw and not carry out the whole exercise of NRC and NPR "in the interest of the nation, particularly when the economy is witnessing the worst-ever downslide and unemployment is witnessing a terrifying growth, and with the threat of the corona pandemic looming large".

It also said "should the Government of India insist on going ahead" with the exercise, it should be restricted to carrying out the NPR only with its 2010 format and no new fields added to it. Delhi joins the list of the assemblies of Puducherry, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and West Bengal in passing resolutions either against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) or the NRC or the NPR.

At a special daylong session of the Delhi Assembly, which was held to discuss the NPR and the NRC, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested the Centre to withdraw the documents since those were inter-linked. "Me, my wife, my entire cabinet do not have birth certificates to prove citizenship. Will we be sent to detention centres?," he asked.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo challenged Union ministers to show their birth certificates issued by the government. He asked the MLAs to raise their hands if they had birth certificates, following which only nine legislators in the 70-member House raised their hands.

"Sixty-one members of the House do not have birth certificates," Kejriwal said, adding, "Will they be sent to detention centres?" He claimed that with the NPR being implemented from next month, not only Muslims, but also Hindus who do not have birth certificates issued by a government agency will be affected. "If you are a Muslim and do not have documents, you will be sent to a detention centre. If you are a Hindu from Pakistan, you will be given citizenship. But if you are an Indian Hindu and do not have documents, you will still be sent to a detention centre," the chief minister said.

Claiming that Aadhaar cards and voter identity cards will not be accepted during the NPR exercise, he stressed that only birth certificates issued by a government agency will be accepted. Kejriwal hit out at the BJP-led Centre for creating an issue over the NPR and the NRC at a time when the country's economy was not in a good condition.

"At a time when the economy is not in a good situation and there is unemployment, instead of looking for solutions to these problems, imaginary issues like CAA, NRC and NPR have been created... I do not know who will benefit from this," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus sparks U.S. West Coast calls to halt evictions

By Gregory Scruggs SEATTLE, March 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Shortly after Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced a ban this week on large gatherings in the Seattle area to stem the largest coronavirus outbreak in the United States, ...

Erratic Sindhu outwitted by determined Okuhara in All England Championship

World champion P V Sindhu was on Friday ousted from the All England Championship after being outplayed by a determined Nozomi Okuhara of Japan, who rallied her way to a thrilling three-game win in the quarterfinal of the womens singles here...

3 held for extorting money from truck drivers in Ghaziabad

Three persons who posed as policemen and extorted money from truck drivers in Masuri area of Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad district have been arrested, an official said on Friday. The SHO of the area has also been suspended for dereliction of du...

RBI revises exposure limits for urban cooperative banks to single, group borrowers

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday revised exposure limits for urban cooperative banks UCBs to a single borrower and a group of borrowers to 15 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, of tier-1 capital. The RBI had earlier permitted UCBs t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020