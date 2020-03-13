Left Menu
NDA's Bhubaneswar Kalita, Cong-AIUDF backed Ajit Kumar Bhuyan

NDA candidate Bhubaneswar Kalita and senior journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, who is backed by the Congress and AIUDF, filed their nomination papers on Friday for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The two candidates filed their papers in the assembly.

Bhuyan, who was at the forefront of the movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam, was accompanied by former chief minister Tarun Gogoi and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal to the assembly. He filed the papers as an Independent candidate.

BPF member Biswajit Daimary, who is the other NDA candidate, filed his nomination papers on Wednesday. All three candidates will be elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament as per the current seat tally in the 126-member state assembly.

Kalita, who was a Congress MP, had switched to the BJP in August last year, saying that his former party was opposed to the national interest. Daimary, on the other side, is a two-time Rajya Sabha member. Bhuyan has been editor of several local dailies and news channels..

