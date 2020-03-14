Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google building self-check website for coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sanfrancisco
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 05:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 05:57 IST
Google building self-check website for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump announced Friday that internet giant Alphabet is creating a website where people will be able to check whether they have symptoms of the novel coronavirus. Verily Life Sciences, once a project in a Google X lab devoted to "moonshot" projects and now its own health business unit, is testing a "tool to help triage individuals for COVID-19 testing," Google confirmed on Twitter.

"Verily is in the early stages of development, and planning to roll testing out in the Bay Area, with the hope of expanding more broadly over time," the tweet said, referring to San Francisco and surrounding communities. Trump thanked Google while declaring a state of national emergency due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Google is helping to develop a website "to determine whether a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location," Trump said.

Google has a large team of engineers devoted to the project, and has made significant progress, according to Trump. "Our overriding goal is to stop the spread of the virus and help all Americans impacted by this," Trump said.

"Again, we don't want everybody taking this test. It is totally unnecessary. And this will pass." A launch date for the website should be known by late Sunday, according to Vice President Mike Pence. "You can go to the website, type in your symptoms and be given direction whether or not a test is indicated," Pence said.

The website will then direct users to locations where they can obtain drive-through testing, he said. San Francisco has begun setting up temporary, drive-through coronavirus testing locations..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Australia steps up lockdown to combat coronavirus spread

Australias prime minister cancelled plans to go to a rugby game on Saturday after a senior minister was diagnosed with COVID-19, while the nations treasurer called a second crisis meeting over the rapidly growing economic threat from the co...

Google, Walmart join U.S. effort to speed up coronavirus testing

Corporate America joined the fight against the spread of coronavirus on Friday, as President Donald Trump and executives announced that Google would offer a website to help people determine whether they needed tests and retailers would set ...

Red Sox CEO: Hopes remain for 162-game season

Major League Baseball still has an eye on a full 162-game regular season, despite the late start prompted by the coronavirus-related shutdown earlier this week, according to Boston Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy. A tweet from The Boston Globes Pet...

Bolivia reports seven locally transmitted cases of coronavirus- health ministry

Bolivia reported seven locally transmitted cases of coronavirus on Friday, the ministry of health said, marking the first recorded cases of people-to-people spread in the country.There are currently 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Boli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020