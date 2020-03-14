Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sidhu launches YouTube channel, says 'power must return to people'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amritsar/Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 17:13 IST
Sidhu launches YouTube channel, says 'power must return to people'

Having remained incommunicado for nearly nine months, Congress MLA and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday announced the launch of his YouTube channel, describing it as a platform to "propel" Punjab towards "revival and renaissance". The cricketer-turned-politician's decision to launch the channel -- 'Jittega Punjab' (Punjab will win) came days after he met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi and apprised them of a roadmap for the "revival" of the Congress-ruled state "to its pristine glory." The announcement assumes significance as the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government is completing its three-year tenure and is going to highlight its achievements on March 16.

A statement issued by the Congress leader's office said, "Sidhu is today launching his own channel on Youtube to air and share his views with the people of Punjab in a simple/understandable form." "The channel invites all like-minded people for discussions, interviews and an exchange of views. It is a platform to propel Punjab towards revival and renaissance," said the statement. "After nine months of contemplation and self-renewal the former minister, four-term Member of Parliament and MLA Amritsar East will be vocal on the burning issues of Punjab and strive to carve out a concrete road-map for the resurrection of Punjab as a welfare state," the statement further said.

The channel is inspired by the path of universal brotherhood, tolerance, love and peace shown by Baba Nanak (Guru Nanak Dev, founder of Sikhism), it said. Asking people to share their views and "be a part of the resurrection," Sidhu said, "the whole world is my country, all mankind my brethren, to do good my religion --inspired Sidhuism." "The icons of the channel (are) Maharaja Ranjit Singh & Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh (who) are the epitomes of our glorious past, good governance, courage, sacrifice and role-models for our future generations," the statement said adding, the channel's logo is inspired by Punjab's state bird 'Goshawk'.

In a four-minute long video-clip shared with the media, Sidhu said in the last nine months he has realised that power bestowed upon leaders by the voters of Punjab should not remain confined to just four or five people. "The power of people must return to the people," he asserted.

Seeking to strike an emotional chord with the masses, Sidhu said facts won't be twisted and only truth will prevail on his channel. The launch of the channel comes amid reports that several Congress MLAs are "unhappy" with the state bureaucracy for allegedly neglecting them while a few legislators are demanding concrete action against transport and sand mafia in the state.

There was also speculation that the Aam Aadmi Party was trying to woo Sidhu ahead of 2022 Punjab assembly elections. AAP MP and party's state unit chief Bhagwant Mann had even said that he would be the first one to welcome Sidhu into the party fold.

The Congress legislator had been away from the limelight ever since his resignation from the state Cabinet after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh changed his portfolio in June last year. The 56-year-old Sidhu, who had been at loggerheads with the CM, was blamed for his "inept handling" of the local government department for the "poor performance" of the Congress in the urban areas during the Lok Sabha polls last year.

Sidhu had also faced flak for hugging the Pakistan Army chief during his visit to the neighbouring country in 2018 and Amarinder Singh had disapproved of the act..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Joint Russian-European Mars mission postponed over coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Joint Russian-European Mars mission postponed over coronavirusA joint Russian-European mission to send a rover to Mars has been postponed by two years because its final phase has been co...

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigeria's 'Rock Goddess' wants to change people's minds; Tom Hanks' son confident dad will make full recovery and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Nigerias Rock Goddess wants to change peoples mindsSinger Bianca Okorocha, aka Clay, is something unusual in the world of Nigerian music. In a nation dominated by Afrobeats, the 26...

Abu Dhabi shuts Louvre Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World due to coronavirus

Abu Dhabi said on Saturday it was shutting major tourism and cultural venues, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum and the Ferrari World theme park, from March 15-31, as Arab states in the Gulf stepped up measures against coronavirus.The l...

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. military to halt domestic travel; Trump declares coronavirus national emergency and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. military to halt domestic travel due to coronavirusThe U.S. military said on Friday it will halt, with some exceptions, domestic travel for service members, Defense Department c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020