Congress issues whip ahead of MP Assembly session
The Madhya Pradesh Congress Legislature Party on Saturday issued a whip to all its MLAs to remain present in the Assembly from March 16 to April 13 during the budget session, and vote for the government. The Kamal Nath government in the state is teetering after 22 MLAs, supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia who quit the Congress and joined the BJP, resigned.
The opposition BJP has demanded a trust vote on Sunday before the session starts on Monday. The three-line whip was issued by Congress's chief whip and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Govind Singh.
All the MLAs should be present during the proceedings of every working day of the session and vote in favour of the government, it said..
