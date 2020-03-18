Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former California congressman Hunter gets 11 months in corruption case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 05:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 02:51 IST
Former California congressman Hunter gets 11 months in corruption case
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Former U.S. Representative Duncan Hunter, who pleaded guilty to a charge of campaign finance fraud, was sentenced on Tuesday to 11 months in federal prison in a corruption case that ended the California Republican's once-promising political career.

Hunter, 43, whose conviction set off a scramble within the Republican Party to succeed him while seemingly boosting Democrats' chances to gain his seat, was ordered to report to the Federal Bureau of Prisons on May 29. Following completion of his 11-month term behind bars, Hunter is to remain under supervised release - the federal equivalent of probation - for three years, U.S. District Judge Thomas Whelan in San Diego ruled.

Hunter pleaded guilty in December to a single count of conspiring to convert campaign funds to personal use, a felony carrying a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Under terms of his guilty plea, the U.S. Attorney's Office had sought a 14-month prison term.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip Halpern hailed the outcome of the case as a victory for truth. "Too many people have come to embrace the cynical idea that the politicians who make the laws are not required to follow the laws," Halpern told Reuters. "Hunter perpetuated that false idea by committing campaign finance fraud and then lying to the public to cover it up."

Hunter and his wife, Margaret, were indicted in 2008 on charges of misappropriating $250,000 in campaign donations to pay for lavish personal expenses. His wife pleaded guilty and named her spouse a co-conspirator last June, the same month prosecutors alleged in court papers that Hunter had spent campaign funds on extramarital liaisons with five women. A U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran who was an early supporter of President Donald Trump, Hunter had long insisted he was wrongly accused and the victim of a politically motivated prosecution. When he reached a plea deal with prosecutors, he said he was doing so to spare his family a trial.

In a brief statement before being sentenced, the former six-term congressman accepted responsibility for illegally using campaign money and asked Whelan to "take sympathy" on his wife when she is sentenced in April, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Hunter resigned in January from the San Diego congressional seat he first won in 2008, succeeding his father and fellow Republican, Duncan Lee Hunter, who attended Tuesday's sentencing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Army checking soldiers for flu symptoms, suspends training and recruitment activities

The Indian Army, which reported its first case of coronavirus in Leh, on Wednesday announced suspension of wargames, conferences and training activities as part of precautionary measures and said it will be checking the soldiers for flu sym...

French advisory board casts doubt on govt's new budget forecast

The French public finance advisory board on Wednesday cast doubt on the governments new budget estimates due to the coronavirus outbreak, saying the economic downturn could be worse than expected. The advisory board said a lockdown of just ...

Portugal announces 9.2 billion euros of coronavirus aid

Portugals government announced on Wednesday a 9.2 billion-euro package to support workers and provide liquidity for companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The package is worth 4.3 of GDP and consists of 5.2 billion in fiscal stimul...

Uttarakhand: Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway to be closed from March 22-31

The Rishikesh-Devprayag-Badrinath Highway will remain closed for traffic from March 22 to March 31 for cutting of hard rock portions of the hills on the stretch under the all-weather Chardham road projectCutting of Hardrock portions of hill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020