Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo says U.S. to support new Iraqi PM if he upholds key principles

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 03:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 03:00 IST
Pompeo says U.S. to support new Iraqi PM if he upholds key principles

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that Iraq's newly designated Prime Minister Adnan al-Zurfi would have the support of Washington and the international community if he would uphold Iraq's sovereignty, be corruption-free and protective of human rights among others.

Iraq's president named little-known former regional governor Adnan al-Zurfi as prime minister-designate on Tuesday in another bid to overcome months of unrest and deadlock, but powerful Shi'ite blocs quickly lined up to reject his nomination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Army checking soldiers for flu symptoms, suspends training and recruitment activities

The Indian Army, which reported its first case of coronavirus in Leh, on Wednesday announced suspension of wargames, conferences and training activities as part of precautionary measures and said it will be checking the soldiers for flu sym...

French advisory board casts doubt on govt's new budget forecast

The French public finance advisory board on Wednesday cast doubt on the governments new budget estimates due to the coronavirus outbreak, saying the economic downturn could be worse than expected. The advisory board said a lockdown of just ...

Portugal announces 9.2 billion euros of coronavirus aid

Portugals government announced on Wednesday a 9.2 billion-euro package to support workers and provide liquidity for companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The package is worth 4.3 of GDP and consists of 5.2 billion in fiscal stimul...

Uttarakhand: Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway to be closed from March 22-31

The Rishikesh-Devprayag-Badrinath Highway will remain closed for traffic from March 22 to March 31 for cutting of hard rock portions of the hills on the stretch under the all-weather Chardham road projectCutting of Hardrock portions of hill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020