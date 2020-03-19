COVID-19: TMC suspends its daily media briefing at Parliament

In wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has from Thursday suspeded its daily Parliamentary media briefing at its office here till March 31.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 151 in India, including 25 foreign nationals.

So far, three persons have died due to the infection in the country. (ANI)

