Left Menu
Development News Edition

RS Deputy Chair praises Nitish Kumar for working on development agenda, ending caste-based politics

Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh on Thursday praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for working on the development agenda, changing caste-based politics and forcing political parties to contest polls for the welfare of people.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 12:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 12:55 IST
RS Deputy Chair praises Nitish Kumar for working on development agenda, ending caste-based politics
Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh. Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh on Thursday praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for working on the development agenda, changing caste-based politics and forcing political parties to contest polls for the welfare of people. The comments came after Harivansh was successfully re-elected to the Upper House of Parliament.

Speaking to ANI after his re-election, Harivansh said, "I thank Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar for choosing my name for Rajya Sabha. I have no words to express my gratitude to him. I always feel proud to work under his leadership and his guidance. He is one of the politicians in the country who is working sincerely on the agenda of development." "Nitish Kumar has changed the entire caste-based politics in Bihar and forced other political parties of the state to contest elections for the welfare of people," Harivansh further said.

Harivansh was among five candidates from Bihar who were elected unopposed from Bihar to the upper house. Three of the elected members are from the NDA and two are from the RJD. All five candidates who filed Nominations for five Rajya Sabha Seats from Bihar have been elected. Harivansh (Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha), Ramnath Thakur from JDU, Vivek Thakur From BJP and RJD's Premchand Gupta and Amrendra Dhari Singh have been elected to the Upper House. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Don't have tournaments, trials till April 15: Ministry advises NSFs

The sports ministry on Thursday advised all national federations to refrain from conducting tournaments and selection trials till April 15 besides asking them to ensure that Olympic-bound athletes are isolated from anyone who is not a part ...

Nirbhaya: SC dismisses Akshay's plea challenging rejection of his second mercy petition

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed death-row convict Akshay Kumars plea challenging the rejection of his second mercy petition by the President. A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna said no ground was made out in...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 545 PM NATION DEL85 CORONAVIRUS-DEATH Fourth coronavirus death reported in India, number of cases rises to 173 New Delhi India reported the death of a COVID-19 patient from Punjab on Thursday ...

BTS postpones tickets of 'Map of the Soul Tour' in European due to coronavirus

K-pop boy band BTS has postponed ticket sales for the European leg of its new world tour, Map of the Soul Tour, set for July, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.Live Nation UK has made the announcement on March 17, stating that fans woul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020