Goa: Zilla Panchayat elections postponed by two days

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawanton Thursday announced that March 22 Zilla Panchayat electionsin the state have been postponed by two days

After holding a high-level meeting, Sawant tweeted,"Respecting the appeal made by Honourable Prime Minister forJanata Curfew on 22/03/2020 and in the interest of widerparticipation of electorate in the Zilla Panchayat elections,the state government in consultation with the State ElectionCommission has decided to postpone the Zilla Panchayat pollingdate to 24/03/2020." PTI RPSKRK KRK

