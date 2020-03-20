Madhya Pradesh floor test: Congress, BJP issue whips to their MLAs

The Congress and BJP have issued whips to their respective legislators to be present in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Friday for the floor test of the Kamal Nath-led government. Amid political crisis in the state, Chief Minister Kamal Nath will address the media at his official premises today.

As per Supreme Court's order, the floor test has been mentioned in Madhya Pradesh Assembly's list of business for today. The floor test has been mentioned at 2 pm. Supreme Court had on Thursday ordered a floor test in state Assembly to be held on Friday. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said the floor test would be held by show of hands in accordance with the law and it should be completed by 5 pm on Friday.

The top court was hearing the petition filed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other BJP leaders seeking floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly claiming that the Congress government in the state has lost the majority. This came after 22 Congress MLAs tendered their resignation after Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, resigned and joined the BJP. (ANI)

