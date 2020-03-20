EC cancels polls to 50 Zilla Panchayat seats in Goa

Elections to 50 Zilla Panchayat seats in Goa, which were scheduled for March 24 have been cancelled in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and a fresh date for polling will be announced soon, said the state Election Commission.

"Elections to the 50 Panchayat Zilla seats in Goa, which was scheduled for March 24 had been cancelled and a fresh poll schedule would be announced at a later date," Goa Election Commissioner RK Srivastava told media reporters here.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India.The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

