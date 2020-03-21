Left Menu
Development News Edition

US slams China for 'delay' in sharing information on coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Warsaw
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 03:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 02:33 IST
US slams China for 'delay' in sharing information on coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States on Friday slammed China for the "delay" in sharing information with its technical experts on the deadly coronavirus. "We need to know immediately. The world is entitled to know. The Chinese government was the first to know of this risk to the world, and that puts a special obligation to make sure that data gets to our scientists, our professionals," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters at a White House news conference here.

"When you see a delay in information flowing from the Chinese Communist Party to the technical people who we wanted to get into China immediately to assist in this, every moment of delay connected to being able to identify this risk vectors creates risk to the people all around the world," he said. Pompeo said it was not about blaming someone.

"This is about moving forward to make sure that we continue to have the information we need to do our jobs," he said. "We need to make sure that even today the data sets that are available to every country, including data sets that are available to the Chinese Communist Party, or made available to the whole world. It's an imperative to keep people safe," Pompeo said. "We talk about the absence of data sets, not being able to make judgments about what to do. This is also about transparency, this real-time information sharing isn't about political games or retribution. It's about keeping people safe," he insisted.

US Health Secretary Alex Azar told the reporters that China informed the US about the coronavirus in January. "In January within two weeks of China's notifying WHO about the virus and with only 45 cases in China we began screening travellers from Wuhan. Then over time as the outbreak evolved the President restricted travel from China, Iran and Europe. Our health experts say that these measures have been truly effective at slowing the viruses spread to our shores," Azar said.

President Donald Trump told reporters that he has a good relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping. "I have a very good relationship with China and with President Xi. I have great respect for President Xi. I consider him to be a friend of mine. It is unfortunate that this got out of control," he said.

The coronavirus, he reiterated, came from China. "They came from China, it got out of control. Some people are upset. I know -- I know President Xi. He loves China. He respects the United States and I have to say I respect China greatly and I respect President Xi," Trump said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

As cases of coronavirus surge, PM Johnson announces 'lockdown' measures

London UK, Mar 21 SputnikANI British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday instructed all public institutions and places of gathering to shut their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, which has already afflicted more than...

U.S. senators defend selling shares before coronavirus crash

Two Republican senators defended themselves on Friday against heavy criticism, including calls that they resign, for selling substantial amounts of stocks before the coronavirus-induced market meltdown and after closed-door briefings on the...

Rajnath, Esper discuss coronavirus situation, bilateral defence coopeartion over phone

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Mark Esper during which the Secretary of Defense expressed his appreciation for Indias leadership in coordinating COVID-19 related relief effort...

North Korea fires suspected short-range missiles, S.Korea says, amid coronavirus

North Korea fired two projectiles that appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, South Koreas military said on Saturday, after what analysts said was a show of confidence during t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020