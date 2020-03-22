Left Menu
Help local govt agencies in Covid-19 fight: Pawar to NCP MPs

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 15:44 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sundayurged all the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members of his partynot to visit Delhi and instead help their respective localgovernment agencies in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic

Taking to Twitter, Pawar said, "Request all MPs ofNCP- LS and RS not go back to Delhi, please stay where you areand assist Govt agencies help citizen to fight the#Coronavirus pandemic." So far, 74 coronavirus positive cases have been foundin Maharashtra, officials said.

