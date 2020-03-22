Combating COVID-19: Lockdown in 15 districts of UP from Monday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced to impose lockdown in 15 districts of the state in a bid to combat the coronavirus disease. "Lockdown will be imposed from tomorrow in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh. These districts are Agra, Lucknow, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Khiri, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Gorakhpur, and Saharanpur," Adityanath told ANI.

"Janata Curfew is till 9 pm but I will appeal to the people to not come out even after that. The danger of the pandemic has not gone away. This is a global epidemic and the stage at which we are ... even little carelessness may cause huge loss. That is why alertness is absolutely necessary," he said while speaking to ANI. "The lockdown will be effective from March 23 till March 25 in 15 districts of the state," he said. He appealed to the people in these 15 districts to not come out of their houses.

He further informed that 3,000 four-wheelers and 1,500 two-wheelers of UP Police will be utilised to deliver essentials apart from ensuring security. "If a family needs some help in the emergency, PRB 112 will be there for their help," said the UP Chief Minister.

"For health needs, we have 2,200 ambulances of 108, 2270 ambulances of 102 and 250 advance life support ambulances," he said. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were among hundreds of countrymen who took time out to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Chief Minister Adityanath clanged bell in Gorakhpur, Haryana Chief Minister clapped to appreciate the medical professionals and others combating the spread of the disease. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy too was seen clapping in Amaravati. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

