UP Deputy CM express gratitude to those combating COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday blew the conch shell and several others rang bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid coronavirus Pandemic.

  Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  Updated: 22-03-2020 19:47 IST
  Created: 22-03-2020 19:47 IST
Keshav Prasad Maurya blowing conch shell. Photo credit- Twitter/Keshav Prasad Maurya. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday blew the conch shell and several others rang bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid coronavirus Pandemic. "Blew conch shell in honor of God-Like physician, paramedical staff, police administration, sanitation workers and those who are dedicated to the service of the society. Others clapped and rang bells. Thank you to Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Maurya tweeted.

A host of Union Ministers and several other politicians participated in the exercise, which was suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind along with his family members also joined the nation in giving his respect to those who are fighting against the coronavirus disease.

Among those who participated in the 'thanks-giving' gesture included Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Prahlad Joshi. They were seen ringing bells and clapping. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also participated in the exercise while Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and his family clang utensils.

BJP president JP Nadda, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule too took part in the exercise. (ANI)

