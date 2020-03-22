Left Menu
Rajasthan CM writes to PM Modi, demands assistance to fight COVID-19

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding assistance in terms of food and social security for economically weaker sections, tourism industry and MSME units in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding assistance in terms of food and social security for economically weaker sections, tourism industry and MSME units in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The Chief Minister wrote that there is a grave danger of livelihood loss for 23 lakh construction workers, 5 lakh registered factory workers and around one lakh street vendors because of coronavirus scare.

The Central government should arrange for a relief package so that this section of the society can make ends meet in these troubled times, he added. Gehlot further said that the daily wage-labourers should get free wheat for four months under the Food Security Act as the availability of livelihood for them is uncertain as of now.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister further requested the union government to consider giving cuts in Goods and Services Tax (GST) or suspend collection from the tourism, hotel and MSME industries. He further said that the state government has taken an initiative by providing relaxation in SGST levied on the tourism and hotel industries in the first quarter of the coming fiscal year.

Gehlot said that to curb the effect of COVID-19, the state has announced a lockdown till March 31, adding further that with the Central government's help the challenge could be warded off successfully. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

