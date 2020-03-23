COVID-19 outbreak: Anti-CAA 'Mumbai Bagh' protest put on hold

The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Nagpada here, which came to be known as the 'Mumbai Bagh' protest, has been put on hold in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, its participants said. The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) was going on in Nagpada area of south Mumbai since January 26 this year.

"The protesters have started returning home due to the coronavirus outbreak and also because Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the state. The stir has been put on hold temporarily since Sunday, but it will resume again later," one of the protesters said. "We are equally willing to stop the spread of coronavirus by not gathering at the protest site. However, the agitation will continue online," a woman protester said.

"We may have differences with the government on CAA NRC and NPR, but we are with the government in the fight against COVID-19," she said. "All the protesters at Mumbai Bagh have withdrawn due to the coronavirus pandemic. As responsible citizens, we are following the state government's guidelines and measures," protester Rubaid Ali Bhojani said.

