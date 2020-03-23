Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malawi to hold vote re-run on July 2: electoral commission

  • PTI
  • |
  • Blantyre
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:32 IST
Malawi to hold vote re-run on July 2: electoral commission

Malawians will return to the polls on July 2 for a presidential election re-run ordered by the country's top court, which annulled last year's vote results because of irregularities, the electoral commission announced Monday. "Following the Constitutional Court ruling on February 3 that nullified the presidential elections and ordered that there should be fresh elections, the commission... therefore announces that the elections will be held on 2nd July," electoral commission chief Jane Ansah told a news conference.

In a landmark ruling last month the Constitutional Court overturned the outcome of the May 21 election, which handed President Peter Mutharika a second term in office. The court said the poll results were fraught with widespread irregularities -- in particular the "massive" use of correction fluid on tally sheets.

It ordered the holding of fresh polls within 150 days, but Mutharika is appealing the court's ruling. The appeal will be heard in the Supreme Court starting April 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

BigBasket website, app face breakdown following surge in demand

Website and mobile app of online grocery seller BigBasket on Monday faced breakdown due to surge in demand amid the coronavirus outbreak. Following the load, the company restricted access of service only for existing customers.We are curren...

Roche CEO says broad coronavirus testing in U.S. could take weeks - CNBC

It could take at least a couple of weeks, if not months, for the United States to implement broad testing for coronavirus, Roche Holding AG Chief Executive Officer Severin Schwan said in an interview with CNBC on Monday.Schwan was respondin...

EU competition chiefs allow suppliers to coordinate to combat coronavirus

EU antitrust regulators gave the green light on Monday for suppliers to coordinate distribution of scarce products to cope with the coronavirus outbreak without fear of breaching cartel rules but warned against price gouging. The move by th...

London volunteers feed nurses for free as virus deaths surge

As coronavirus deaths surge in Britain, a group of London volunteers has set up a catering service to provide free meals for hard-pressed nurses at a major public hospital fighting the pandemic. The group, called Critical NHS, gets food fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020