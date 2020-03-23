Left Menu
Shivraj Singh Chouhan returns as Madhya Pradesh chief minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 21:12 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday returned as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time, over 15 months after his government was voted out of power. The 61-year-old BJP leader was sworn in by Governor Lalji Tandon at Raj Bhawan here at 9 pm.

Chouhan was earlier in the day elected leader of the state BJP legislature party at its meeting here. Due to the coronavirus situation, no BJP leader fron Delhi travelled to Bhopal for the legislature party meeting, though the party's central observers Arun Singh and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe participated through video conferencing.

Popularly known among his followers as 'Mamaji', Chouhan was sworn in chief minister of Madhya Pradesh thrice earlier - in 2005, after Uma Bharti stepped down over a riots case, and for later two full terms in 2008 and 2013. He stepped down after the Congress won a narrow majority in the December 2018 Assembly elections, after which the Kamal Nath government came to power.

Stumped by the rebellion of party colleague Jyodiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP and resignations of 22 Congress MLAs, Nath resigned as chief minister last week, paving way for Chouhan's return..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

