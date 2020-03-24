Shivraj Singh Chouhan wins floor test in Assembly, Congress boycotts

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who took oath on Monday night, won the confidence motion in the state Assembly this morning amid a boycott of the vote by the opposition Congress. Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and independent MLAs in the Assembly also voted in favour of the motion. The Assembly was adjourned till March 27.

The vote comes after Kamal Nath, on March 20, tendered his resignation from the post of the Chief Minister to Governor Lalji Tandon following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs. Chouhan had taken charge as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time on Monday. Chouhan had earlier served as the state's Chief Minister between 2003 and 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.