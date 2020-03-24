COVID-19: Ajit Pawar urges people to follow lockdown norms

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in the interest of citizens of the state and the government should not be forced to take harsher measures. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced a complete lockdown and imposed a curfew in Maharashtra as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Pawar said, "Please stay at home. The lockdown decision has been taken in the state's interest.

There is no personal motive involved. Don't force the state government to take harsher measures." Strict action will be taken against anti-social elements who indulge in black marketing of masks and medicines, he tweeted. Pawar's statement comes in wake of reports of citizens crowding markets to purchase essentials and the Mumbai police's seizure of 25 lakh masks from black marketeers.

As many as 101 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra so far..

