We are fighting war of life and death: Omar Abdullah after release

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who was released on Tuesday after being under detention for over 7 months, hit out at the Centre stating that he wants to speak about the situation in the Valley but has realised that they are fighting a "war of life and death".

  ANI
  • |
  Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  Updated: 24-03-2020 15:41 IST
  • |
  Created: 24-03-2020 15:41 IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaking to media after being released from detention. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who was released on Tuesday after being under detention for over 7 months, hit out at the Centre stating that he wants to speak about the situation in the Valley but has realised that they are fighting a "war of life and death". Omar was among the several political leaders who had been put under house arrest after the Central government revoked Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. In February, he was slapped with the Public Safety Act (PSA). After being released from the detention centre, Omar here told media: "Jammu and Kashmir as a state was divided into two union territories. People have faced hardships for months, children could not go to school, shopkeepers could not earn. Several major sectors too faced hardships and people were restricted to their houses."

"I thought I would speak a lot about the situation, but today I realised we are fighting a war of life and death," he added. Demanding the release of other detainees, including People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, he said: "All those people who were detained in state and outside should be released. I urge the government to end the communication gap. Mehbooba Mufti and all other political and non-political leaders should be released at this time."

He further commented on COVID-19 pandemic and said that all people must follow government orders to fight coronavirus. "We must follow government orders to fight Coronavirus," he said.

The National Conference leader was seen sporting a long white beard as he walked out of the detention in Srinagar today.The detention of Abdullah under the Public Safety Act (PSA) was revoked earlier in the day.Omar Abdullah's father Farooq Abdullah was released from detention earlier this month, while Mufti is still under detention. (ANI)

