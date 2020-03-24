Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Need to tackle spread of pessimism and negativity, PM tells journalists

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 15:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 15:59 IST
Coronavirus: Need to tackle spread of pessimism and negativity, PM tells journalists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said it is imperative to keep the fighting spirit of the people up as the country tackles the spread of coronavirus, and emphasised the need to tackle the spread of pessimism, negativity and rumour-mongering. Interacting with senior journalists from the print media via video links, he also said the citizens need to be assured that the government is committed to countering the impact of COVID-19.

He said it is critical to improve social cohesion to safeguard national security. During the interaction, Modi asked the media to act as a link between the government and people and provide continuous feedback at both national and regional levels.

"He underlined the importance of social distancing, asking media to generate awareness about its importance, inform people about the lockdown decision by states, and also highlight the impact of spread of the virus through inclusion of international data and case studies about other countries in the papers," a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said. According to the statement, Modi underlined that "it is imperative to keep the fighting spirit of the people up".

The prime minister also "emphasised that it was important to tackle the spread of pessimism, negativity and rumour mongering. Citizens need to be assured that the government is committed to countering the impact of COVID-19," the statement said. The prime minister thanked the participants for the feedback and reminded them of the social responsibility towards the less privileged.

Modi said the media has played a praise-worthy role in disseminating information to every nook and corner of the country. He said that the network of media is pan-India and spread across cities and villages. This makes the media all the more significant in fighting this challenge and spreading correct information about it at micro level, he said.

He said that newspapers carry tremendous credibility and the local page of a region is widely read by people. It is, therefore, imperative that awareness about coronavirus is spread through articles published on this page. It is essential to inform people about where the testing centres are, who should get tested, whom to contact to get tested and follow home isolation protocols.

This information should be shared in newspapers and web portals of the paper, the prime minister said. He also suggested that information like location of availability of essential items during lockdown can also be shared in regional pages. The journalists and stakeholders from print media appreciated the role played by the prime minister in communicating effectively and leading the country from the front.

They said that they will work on the suggestions of the prime minister to publish inspiring and positive stories. They also thanked him for reinforcing the credibility of print media and noted that the entire nation has followed his message of coming together to face this grave challenge, the statement said.

Over 20 journalists and stakeholders from print media from all over the country interacted with the prime minister via video links. The journalists joined the interaction from 14 locations and consisted of both national and regional media, representing 11 different languages..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Fight against COVID-19: Satya Nadella's wife donates Rs 2

Anupama Venugopal Nadella, wife of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadealla, hasdonated Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister Welfare Fund to be used to help the poor during the lockdown period. Telangana is currently under lockdown to contain the spread of...

No case of coronavirus reported in last 40 hours in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

No case of coronavirus reported in last 40 hours in Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....

IndusInd Bank stock tumbles over 7 pc

Shares of IndusInd Bank on Tuesday dropped over 7 per cent after Romesh Sobti retired as Managing Director CEO of the company. The scrip cracked 29.99 per cent to Rs 235.60 -- its 52-week low -- on the BSE during the day even after a posit...

WRAPUP 4-Olympics-To athletes' relief, Tokyo 2020 postponement decision due any day -sources

A decision on whether to postpone this years Tokyo Olympics for the first time in the Games modern history will come in days, sources said on Tuesday, as global clamor made a delay look inevitable because of the coronavirus crisis. The July...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020