MP: Former minister Devda appointed protem speaker of Assembly
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Tuesday appointed senior MLA and former minister Jagdish Devda as Protem Speaker of the state Assembly, officials said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the proposed vote on account scheduled for March 27 will not take place due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the state will bring an ordinance to make arrangements for money to be spent.
Chouhan also announced he would be donating a month's salary the chief ministers relief fund for the fight against the virus outbreak and asked fellow MLAs to do the same. "At present the fight is to stop spread of coronavirus and you must remain in your house, talk to the workers, unite people so that we can together defeat this pandemic," Chouhan added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
