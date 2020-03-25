Left Menu
PM Modi to interact with citizens of Varanasi via video conferencing today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an interaction on coronavirus with the people of his constituency Varanasi on Wednesday through a videoconference at 5 pm.

The Prime Minister in a tweet yesterday said: "I will interact with the people of my constituency of Varanasi on the situation arising out of coronavirus. You can join this conversation through video conferencing at 5 pm on March 25. If you have any suggestion or question, can share it by going to the comment section of the NaMo app".

Modi has been interacting with various stakeholders on ways to deal with the COVID-19. Also, he has been pitching for social distancing, urging citizens to stay indoors whenever possible. (ANI)

