Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will celebrate Gudi Padwa after winning over coronavirus war: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday extended good wishes to people on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and said the state will celebrate the festival after winning over the coronavirus war.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharsahtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 14:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 14:14 IST
Will celebrate Gudi Padwa after winning over coronavirus war: Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday extended good wishes to people on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and said the state will celebrate the festival after winning over the coronavirus war. Observed on the first day of the Chaitra month, Gudi Padwa is a festival celebrated in Maharashtra and it marks the reaping of Rabi crops.

"It is Gudi Padwa today. I wish all of you on Gudi Padwa. It is a war like situation for each of us. I am calling coronavirus a war as we are not aware of the enemy. We do not even know from where the enemy will attack us," said Thackeray while addressing a press conference here. "We will celebrate Gudi Padwa once we tackle this crisis," he said.

Stressing on the essential needs of people during the phase of 21-day lockdown in the country, he said there is no need to panic as all essential goods are available in the market. "We have sufficient stock of essential commodities like vegetables, rice and other items of daily use, so there is no need to worry. All shops selling essential goods are open too," he said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday confirmed 539 positive cases of coronavirus in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: No processions, subdued Gudi Padwa in Thane

The Gudi Padwa or New Year festivities in Maharashtras Thane district took on a sombre tone in light of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Maharashtra has so far recorded 112 cases of coronavirus, the highest in the country.Normal life in th...

Iran president warns of tough new measures against coronavirus

Irans president warned that his government was poised to introduce tough new measures against the coronavirus on Wednesday as the death toll from one of the worlds deadliest outbreaks neared 2,000. President Hassan Rouhani said that the new...

Camila Cabello postpones her tour due to coronavirus outbreak

Camila Cabellos tour which was scheduled to kick off on May 26 in Oslo, Norway has been postponed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. In an Instagram post on Wednesday Camila said, With all the news constantly coming out and so much that i...

Philippines' coronavirus infections reach 636, deaths up by 3

The Philippines health ministry on Wednesday reported 84 new coronavirus cases and three deaths.The latest information brought total infections in the Philippines to 636, and deaths to 38, the health ministry said in its bulletin. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020