Silawat: Govt must supply essentials to poor during lockdown

Former Madhya Pradesh health minister Tulsiram Silawat on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to provide food essentials to the poor, who are affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 15 coronavirus positive cases.

"Poor people, irrespective of their caste, should be given 10 kg of wheat flour, 5 kg of rice and two kg of lentils immediately so that they have enough provisions to survive the lockdown," Silawat said. The Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist said the Chief Minister had assured him that orders to this effect will be formally issued soon.

Silawat, along with five other ministers, had quit former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's cabinet..

