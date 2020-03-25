Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fix routine and stick to it, exercise -- Omar Abdullah's 'tips on surviving lockdown'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 23:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 23:03 IST
Fix routine and stick to it, exercise -- Omar Abdullah's 'tips on surviving lockdown'

A day after he was released from an eight-month detention, National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday shared on Twitter some of his experience, saying it will help people "survive" the lockdown imposed in the country to check the spread of coronavirus. In a series of tweets, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said it was important to establish a routine and then stick to it. “Firstly establish a routine & try to stick to it. In all the months I was in HNSJ (Hari Niwas Sub-Jail) I stuck to a routine as though it were carved in stone. The routine gave me a sense of purpose & stopped me feeling aimless or lost,” he wrote. He also stressed on exercising and even mentioned a few helpful apps. “Exercise, exercise, exercise. I can't emphasise this point enough. I was fortunate to have space & access to the grounds in HNSJ to get outside but even when the weather didn't permit I exercised indoors - walking  in the corridor, up & down the stairs or just endless burpees,” the 50-year-old leader said. Shortly after his release, Abdullah had quipped that he had months of experience at his disposal for sharing tips on surviving quarantine or a lock down. “On a lighter note if anyone wants tips on surviving quarantine or a lock down I have months of experience at my disposal, perhaps a blog is in order,” he tweeted on Tuesday. The tweet received an overwhelming response on the social networking site, garnering over one lakh likes and over 15,000 retweets. Encouraged by it, Abdullah on Wednesday said he would share his experience with his followers.  “The response to the tweet has encouraged me to share a bit of my own experience. It will probably sound rather self evident but it really helped me over the months of solitary detention. I'll keep adding tweets to this thread as things come to mind so keep checking back,” the National Conference leader tweeted. Abdullah said he used to wake up and go to bed around the same time everyday as a routine.

“No lazy Sunday morning lie ins for me. Get up & get ready. Having no where to go is no reason to spend all day in your nightsuit. I lived in trackpants but I never slept in them or sat around in my PJs,” he said. “Fix your meal times & stick to them. I ate my meals on my own. Put it down to the habit of boarding school & my need for structure. For me it was breakfast at 8:30, lunch at 2 & dinner at 7:30 with a mug of coffee at 12 (after the doctor had checked my BP) & evening tea at 6,” he said in another tweet. Abdullah, who was detained on August 5 last year in the wake of scrapping of Article 370 provisions giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was released on Tuesday after charges under the Public Safety Act (PSA), slapped on him in February, were revoked.

PTI SSB MIJ RT RT RT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate bill to grant airlines major lifeline to weather coronavirus

The U.S. Senate will vote on Wednesday to give the U.S. aviation industry 58 billion in aid, half in the form of grants to cover some 750,000 employees paychecks, in a badly needed lifeline for an industry facing the worst travel downturn i...

Canada imposes mandatory self-isolation for those returning

Canada announced Wednesday it is imposing mandatory self-isolation for those returning to Canada under the Quarantine Act. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said it will begin at midnight Wednesday and the requirement will be for 14 d...

Yesteryear star Nimmi passes away

Nimmi, the doe-eyed star of 1950s and 60s Hindi movies such as Aan, Barsaat and Deedar, died on Wednesday after prolonged illness. She was 88. The actor was brought to a suburban Juhu hospital after she complained of breathlessness. She die...

Libya battles escalate as coronavirus arrives in country

An intense bombardment shook Tripoli on Wednesday as new battles erupted around the capital hours after Libya reported its first case of coronavirus and despite U.N. calls for ceasefires around the world during the epidemic.Residents of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020