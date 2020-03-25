Fix routine and stick to it, exercise -- Omar Abdullah's 'tips on surviving lockdown'

A day after he was released from an eight-month detention, National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday shared on Twitter some of his experience, saying it will help people "survive" the lockdown imposed in the country to check the spread of coronavirus. In a series of tweets, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said it was important to establish a routine and then stick to it. “Firstly establish a routine & try to stick to it. In all the months I was in HNSJ (Hari Niwas Sub-Jail) I stuck to a routine as though it were carved in stone. The routine gave me a sense of purpose & stopped me feeling aimless or lost,” he wrote. He also stressed on exercising and even mentioned a few helpful apps. “Exercise, exercise, exercise. I can't emphasise this point enough. I was fortunate to have space & access to the grounds in HNSJ to get outside but even when the weather didn't permit I exercised indoors - walking in the corridor, up & down the stairs or just endless burpees,” the 50-year-old leader said. Shortly after his release, Abdullah had quipped that he had months of experience at his disposal for sharing tips on surviving quarantine or a lock down. “On a lighter note if anyone wants tips on surviving quarantine or a lock down I have months of experience at my disposal, perhaps a blog is in order,” he tweeted on Tuesday. The tweet received an overwhelming response on the social networking site, garnering over one lakh likes and over 15,000 retweets. Encouraged by it, Abdullah on Wednesday said he would share his experience with his followers. “The response to the tweet has encouraged me to share a bit of my own experience. It will probably sound rather self evident but it really helped me over the months of solitary detention. I'll keep adding tweets to this thread as things come to mind so keep checking back,” the National Conference leader tweeted. Abdullah said he used to wake up and go to bed around the same time everyday as a routine.

“No lazy Sunday morning lie ins for me. Get up & get ready. Having no where to go is no reason to spend all day in your nightsuit. I lived in trackpants but I never slept in them or sat around in my PJs,” he said. “Fix your meal times & stick to them. I ate my meals on my own. Put it down to the habit of boarding school & my need for structure. For me it was breakfast at 8:30, lunch at 2 & dinner at 7:30 with a mug of coffee at 12 (after the doctor had checked my BP) & evening tea at 6,” he said in another tweet. Abdullah, who was detained on August 5 last year in the wake of scrapping of Article 370 provisions giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was released on Tuesday after charges under the Public Safety Act (PSA), slapped on him in February, were revoked.

