Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland's Fine Gael, Fianna Fail working on government programme

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 01:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 01:37 IST
Ireland's Fine Gael, Fianna Fail working on government programme

Ireland's Fine Gael and Fianna Fail parties began on Wednesday to develop a policy programme to form a new government that the leaders of the historic rivals said would need to be agreed within weeks to help the country through the coronavirus crisis. Acting Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael agreed two weeks ago to step up talks with Fianna Fail following an inconclusive Feb. 8 election, but emergency measures to fight the health and economic crisis have taken precedence as confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose above 1,500.

The centre-right parties - who need the support of at least one smaller party or group of independent lawmakers to reach a majority - met on Wednesday and would do so again over the coming days while also reaching out to other parties, they said. "They both agree the need to form a strong stable government that will help Ireland recover post COVID-19," the parties said in identical statements following the meeting. "They are working to develop a Programme for Government that provides stability and a working majority in the Dáil (parliament)."

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, rivals on the centre-right who have alternated in power for most of the nation's history but have never formed a coalition together, both refuse to govern with the left-wing, pro-Irish unity Sinn Fein party, which surged to 37 seats in last month's election. Varadkar said earlier on Wednesday that it would be possible to form a new government "in the next couple of weeks", although a source close to the talks later clarified that he meant the next few weeks.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin gave a similar timetable in an interview with the Newstalk radio station. Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have 37 and 35 seats respectively in the fractured 160-seat parliament, which is sitting only intermittently.

Lawmakers passed a series of emergency measures last week and will do so again on Thursday. But Varadkar said there was concern about the ability to pass laws after next week once elections to the upper house were completed. Ireland's upper house of parliament cannot be fully constituted until an additional selection of members are picked by a new prime minister.

For a new government to last a full term, Varadkar said, it would need a stable working majority of 82 to 85, which means having at least 10 more lawmakers willing to come on board with the two largest parties. The Green Party, which has 12 seats, has been courted by Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, but it is calling for a temporary national government encompassing the whole parliament while the coronavirus crisis continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

Magnitude 7.8 quake strikes off Russia's Kuril Islands - USGS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

UK government orders 10,000 ventilators from Dyson for coronavirus patients

The British government has ordered 10,000 medical ventilators designed at breakneck speed by vacuum cleaner-maker Dyson, billionaire founder James Dyson said in an email to staff on Wednesday, as the country tries to boost the number of ven...

EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon orders halt overseas movement for U.S. military over coronavirus

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has issued a stop movement order to the U.S. military halting travel and movement abroad for up to 60 days in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus through the ranks, the Pentagon chief told Reuters o...

Reports: Jets sign LB Onwuasor to one-year deal

The New York Jets agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent linebacker Patrick Onwuasor on Wednesday, multiple outlets reported. Onwuasor, 27, joins C.J. Mosley as the second former Baltimore Ravens linebacker signed by the Jets this offsea...

Babcock says to design and build thousands of ventilators for UK

British engineer Babcock International said on Wednesday it had joined forces with a leading medical equipment company to design and supply thousands of critical care ventilators to Britains publicly funded health service. Babcock has joine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020