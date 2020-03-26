Nirmala Sitharaman to address media shortly

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to address a press conference here at 1 pm today. The conference will be held at the National Media Centre.

The government is soon also likely to unveil an economic stimulus package as the country battles the coronavirus, a source from Finance Ministry had told ANI on Wednesday. The package will be focused on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and daily wage workers besides injecting liquidity in the market, added the source.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 649, including 593 active cases and 42 people who have been cured or discharged from hospitals, the Ministry of Health said. (ANI)

