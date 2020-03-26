COVID-19: Bihar announces Rs 100 cr relief package; to convert schools into shelter homes for needy

In a bid to help the poor and daily wage labourers who are facing the brunt of the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Bihar government on Thursday announced a relief package of Rs 100 crore and has decided to convert schools into shelter homes. The Nitish Kumar-led government said it will provide food to the needy in these temperoray shelter homes.

For the migrants stranded in other states or who have returned to the state, the government has released Rs 100 crore from the Chief Minister Relief Fund. According to data by the Union Ministry of Health Bihar has reported 3 positive cases of COVID-19 including one death.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 649, including 593 active cases and 42 people who have been cured or discharged from hospitals, the Ministry of Health said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

