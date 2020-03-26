Patnaik urges all CMs to assist Odias stranded in nationwide

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday urged his counterparts in other states to help the people of Odisha, who have been stranded in various parts of the country following imposition of country-wide lockdown. Patnaik said the Odisha government too has made arrangements to reach out to people from other states, who are in needs.

"We understand that many may be under distress. In this regard, I would make an earnest appeal to you that any person or group of persons from Odisha stranded in any part of your state may please be assisted with basic food, accommodation, security etc," Patnaik wrote to all the chief ministers. "I will be very grateful if this message is passed to all the district collectors of your state. Odisha will bear whatever cost is needed for their safekeeping," Patnaik said in the letter.

The chief minister said the Odisha government too has directed all the district collectors to assist people hailing from other states. The cost incurred will be met from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Patnaik said. Coronavirus has been a challenge for the human race, transgressing all boundaries, he said.

"We as a country are jointly fighting this invisible enemy with collective resolve. We have taken an unprecedented but very much needed step to stop progress of this pandemic- our country is under lockdown for 21 days," the chief minister said. When a step of this magnitude is taken, even with all precautions, some people - pilgrims, students, workers or professionals - may be standard across the country away from their homes, he said.

Though a monitoring system has been put up to coordinate in this regard, Patnaik requested the chief ministers to inform him directly, if needed..

