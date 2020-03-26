Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 crisis: Maha govt welcomes Centre's financial package

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 17:40 IST
COVID-19 crisis: Maha govt welcomes Centre's financial package

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday welcomed the Centre's Rs 1.70 lakh crore package, saying it was necessary in view of the coronavirus outbreak and assured that the state government will ensure the benefits reach the poor and needy. Pawar who is the state finance minister, in a statement said the Centre must announce regular financial relief as the crisis situation unfolds.

He demanded a separate fund for setting up emergency health care services in the state and rest of the country. The present package will be available to beneficiaries of the food welfare scheme and DBT (direct benefit transfer).

The distribution of aid should begin immediately, he added. The Centre has unveiled a Rs 1.70-lakh-crore economic package involving free foodgrain and cooking gas to the poor for next three months, one-time doles to women and poor senior citizens, higher wages to workers and measures to boost liquidity of employees, as it looked to contain the impact of the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has announced the lockdown until mid April, saying it is the only way out for the country to decisively defeat the virus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

'All we have left is to hope and pray': Travellers stranded in airport by coronavirus

Russian hostel manager Valerie Azure has spent the past three nights sleeping on the floor of a Malaysian airport along with her young son after Southeast Asian nations sealed borders and canceled flights in the wake of the coronavirus pand...

60 FIRs registered, 595 arrested for violating lockdown in Uttarakhand

As many as 60 FIRs were registered and 595 people were arrested in Uttarakhand on Thursday for violating the lockdown that has been implemented in a bid to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, police said. According to Uttarakhand Polic...

Germany ramps up coronavirus tests to 500,000 a week

Germany has boosted its coronavirus test rate to 500,000 a week, a virologist said Thursday, adding that early detection has been key in keeping the countrys death rate relatively low. The reason why Germany has so few deaths compared to th...

'Bittersweet memories': Mira Kapoor's pre-wedding throwback

Shahid Kapoors wife Mira Kapoor on Thursday shared a throwback picture from one of her pre-wedding functions. Kapoor took to Instagram to share the picture from her Haldi ceremony, in which she is seen with her relatives, appearing to be an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020