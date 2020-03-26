Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Maharashtra CM welcomes Centre's economic package

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 22:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 22:54 IST
Lockdown: Maharashtra CM welcomes Centre's economic package

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday welcomed the economic package announced by the Centre to ease the impact of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, saying it will provide relief to the poor and those working in the unorganized sector. The government on Thursday announced a Rs 1.7-lakh crore stimulus that included free foodgrain and cooking gas to the poor for three months, and cash doles to women and senior citizens as it looked to ease the economic impact of the 21- day nationwide lockdown.

Thackeray asked the authorities in the state to ensure the people in the state benefit from the package. He said decisions like providing essential commodities free of cost to the poor, free LPG cyinder under Ujjwala scheme, foodgrains at affordableprices, Rs 2,000 for farmers under the Shetkari Sanman Yojana will help ensure the daily life of vulnerable sections of people is not adversely affected.

The chief minister also appreciated the decison to deposit Rs 1,000 in the Jan Dhan bank accounts of the poor, senior citizens, handicapped and widows..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

UK throws lifeline to self-employed hit by coronavirus

The British government will pay grants to self-employed people who have lost their livelihoods because of the coronavirus lockdown, further extending an unprecedented package of measures to prevent the economy from collapsing.Finance minist...

Unable to work, Argentines at the fringes turn to army for food

In a suburb of Quilmes, south of Buenos Aires, dozens wait in line at an army field kitchen to get rations of food, their pockets emptier than normal due to a nationwide shutdown aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.In a...

COVID 19 - India to flatten the curve, no evidence of community transmission

There has been no solid evidence of community transmission of COVID-19 in India as yet and the infection appears to be relatively stabilizing considering the rate at which it is increasing, the health ministry said on Thursday. At the same,...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street leads stocks up on $2 trillion stimulus; dollar takes a hit

A Wall Street rally powered global gains in stocks on Thursday despite a record number of new unemployment filings in the United States, as traders focused on the unanimous passage of a 2 trillion coronavirus relief bill in the U.S. Senate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020