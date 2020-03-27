Trump says will speak with China's Xi later Thursday
President Donald Trump said he will speak by phone with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later Thursday as the United States overtook China as the country with the most coronavirus cases. Trump told a press conference he would be speaking to President Xi at 9 pm (6:30 AM IST Friday).
With 82,404 cases of infection, the United States has now surpassed virus hotspots China and Italy, according to a tracker run by Johns Hopkins University. However Trump cast doubt on this, saying "you don't know what the numbers are in China."
