Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump coronavirus briefings become mini election rallies

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 09:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 09:55 IST
Trump coronavirus briefings become mini election rallies

Forced by the coronavirus pandemic to suspend reelection rallies, President Donald Trump has converted daily White House briefings on the crisis into mini campaign speeches, dominating the airwaves while his main rival sits quarantined in his basement. In a nation paralyzed by fear of the rampaging virus, the White House briefing room podium is the go-to place for primetime television viewers to catch their government's latest response.

At least that's the idea. But center stage is reserved for Trump and with a little over seven months to election day, the virus is not the only battle on the Republican's mind.

Experts, like renowned infectious diseases doctor Anthony Fauci, line up behind the president. The unquestioned star, though, is their showman-like boss. Held at around 5:30 or 6:00 pm in Washington, the briefings are hardly brief, clocking in at 90 minutes or more.

First come the aides, quietly standing around an empty space at the lectern. Then, with the timing honed during a long reality television career, in strides Trump. He reads dutifully from a lengthy prepared statement giving updates about what the government is doing. Next he introduces his subordinates, asking them one by one to say a few words. Then with an "any questions?" the real show begins.

In his unique style, Trump riffs on everything from foreign policy to his personal achievements, the "dishonest" media, and his own at times off-the-cuff medical opinions. The vibe is instantly recognizable to anyone who has watched the now mothballed Make America Great Again rallies, just minus the cheering. By the end, journalists in the room -- their numbers slashed to respect social distancing, and dwindling further due to coronavirus quarantines -- are running out of questions. Trump, though, can barely tear himself away from the cameras.

"I've gotten to like this room," he said. The briefings secure big live audiences. More than eight million people watch on average, rising at times above 12 million.

The Trump show, as always, is a hit. Contrast that to the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The former vice president under Barack Obama was riding high just a few weeks ago with stunning defeats of his final primary rival, Bernie Sanders.

Then, just as he was set to pivot his campaign to taking on Trump, the coronavirus pandemic struck. Like millions of other Americans, the 77-year-old Biden ended up trapped in his home. This week he has finally sought to bust out of isolation with a studio set up in his book-lined basement. But technical glitches and a campaign machine seemingly unable to shift gears quickly give Biden's early efforts a surprisingly amateur look.

Hosting a virtual happy hour exchange with supporters by Zoom video link on Wednesday evening, Biden chatted fluently about foreign policy, the coronavirus and much else. Yet only about 2,000 people were watching.

Trump, meanwhile, was in full flow in the White House briefing room.(AFP) AMS AMS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Staff of DTC, cluster buses provided with masks, hand sanitisers

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi government has provided masks and hand sanitisers to the staff of public transport buses that are serving as the lifeline of the city during the lockdown by transporting people associated with ...

Amidst lockdown, Ramanand Sagar’s hit TV series 'Ramayan' to re-air from March 28

Following public demand, Ramanand Sagars hit television series Ramayan will be re-telecasted from March 28, Minister of Information Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, announced on Friday.Based on Valmikis Ramayan and Tulsidas Ramcharitmanas,...

Macroeconomic fundamental stronger than those in aftermath of 2008 financial market crisis: RBI Governor.

Macroeconomic fundamental stronger than those in aftermath of 2008 financial market crisis RBI Governor....

Banking system in India safe; deposits safe in private bank; public should not resort to panic withdrawal: Das.

Banking system in India safe deposits safe in private bank public should not resort to panic withdrawal Das....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020