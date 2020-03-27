Man tests positive for Covid-19 in Telangana, state's count climbs to 45

One more coronavirus positive case was reported in Telangana, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 45, said an official on Friday. "One more coronavirus positive case reported in Telangana. The total number of positive cases in the state reaches 45 till 8:00 AM on March 27. The person is a 45-year-old male, having a travel history to Delhi. The patient is stable and under isolation," said the Telangana Health department.

Minister of Animal Husbandary, Fisheries and Cinematography, Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with local MLA Maganti Gopinath had on Thursday visited the vegetable market in Jubilee Hills constituency of Hyderabad amid the nationwide lockdown. The minister warned of strict action against those who sell vegetables at higher rates. He urged the people to stay in the house and co-operate the allowance of one member of a family to move out for essential commodities and not more than one.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

